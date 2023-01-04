Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,800 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

