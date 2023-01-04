Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 18,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 233,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Goodness Growth Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

