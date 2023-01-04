Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.04

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $35.48. Granite Construction shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 149,586 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.29. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

