Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.