Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Trading 4.5% Higher

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.11. 131,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 34,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese acquired 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,818. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jason W. Reese bought 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $42,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,988,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $42,986.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 123,394 shares of company stock worth $246,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

