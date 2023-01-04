Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $11.28 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

