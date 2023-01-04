Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:GHL opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,742.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

