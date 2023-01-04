Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Shares Up 2.2%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.90. 226,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 58,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
In related news, CEO Danny Meeks acquired 26,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $27,222.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,527.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.
