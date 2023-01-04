GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.36.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.12. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile



GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

