GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
