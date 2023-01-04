Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $119.66 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

