H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.