H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.88.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

