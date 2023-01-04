Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HAL opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

