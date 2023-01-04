Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($181.91) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €186.45 ($198.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €178.13 and a 200-day moving average of €158.01. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($123.80).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

