Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

