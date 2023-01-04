Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 553,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,544,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 24,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

