Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

