Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.