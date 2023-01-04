Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $803.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

