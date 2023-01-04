Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hayward in the third quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

