HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

