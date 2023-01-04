Head-To-Head Analysis: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NWTN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A -8.54% Tesla 14.95% 31.10% 16.51%

Risk & Volatility

NWTN has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 5 12 18 0 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NWTN and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tesla has a consensus target price of $237.23, indicating a potential upside of 119.45%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NWTN and Tesla’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Tesla $53.82 billion 6.34 $5.52 billion $3.24 33.40

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Summary

Tesla beats NWTN on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.