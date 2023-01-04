Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.44 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.