Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.19. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $249.08.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

