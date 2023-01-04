Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,400 ($16.87) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,033.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $28.64.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

