Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,400 ($16.87) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

