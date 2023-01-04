Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of HIMX opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

