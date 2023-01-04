Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

