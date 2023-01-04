Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Up 2.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 49,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 52,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Histogen Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.39. Histogen had a negative net margin of 299.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Histogen Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen
Histogen Company Profile
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Histogen (HSTO)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.