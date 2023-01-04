Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Up 2.7%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 49,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 52,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Histogen Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.39. Histogen had a negative net margin of 299.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Histogen Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

Histogen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Histogen by 78.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.