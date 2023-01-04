Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) is one of 317 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors 27.09% 12.44% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s peers have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million $319.02 million 15.38 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors $1.32 billion $321.00 million 11.50

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors 717 6992 6415 302 2.44

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

