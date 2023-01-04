Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 537,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Bancorp

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

