Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading Up 1.6%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 20,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 1.26% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

