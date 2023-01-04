HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

