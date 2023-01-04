Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 15 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 17 to CHF 15 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDRSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Idorsia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Idorsia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Idorsia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

