IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 86,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 136,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IMAC to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 83.25% and a negative return on equity of 70.82%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

