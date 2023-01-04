Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

