Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 1.0 %

Incyte stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.