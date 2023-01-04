Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.98. Infinera shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1,001,085 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

