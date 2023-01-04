Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 43,073 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 189,889 shares worth $8,486,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

