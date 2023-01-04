Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Shares Down 17%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Innovative Eyewear Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCYW. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Eyewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.
About Innovative Eyewear
Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.
