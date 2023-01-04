Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Down 0.5%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

