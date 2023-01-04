Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.44. 7,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Featured Stories

