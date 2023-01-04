Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.56. 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

