Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 754 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.