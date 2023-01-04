Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys 775 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

