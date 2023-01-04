Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

