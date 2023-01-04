InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading 7.6% Higher

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 10,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.06%.
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.
