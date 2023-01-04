InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading 7.6% Higher

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.55. 10,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

InterCure Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

InterCure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.