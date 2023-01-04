InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Up 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.21. 905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,991,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $15,512,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,388,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,381,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,731 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,257,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

