Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $9.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

IVAC stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 73.17%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Research analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

