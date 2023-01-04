Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has $9.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intevac Stock Down 1.2 %
IVAC stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Intevac has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
