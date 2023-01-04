Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.01). Approximately 550,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 218,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.00).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £282.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.32.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

